Google temporarily shutting down all China offices: The Verge



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

January 29, 2020

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s <GOOGL.O> Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to the report https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/29/21113817/coronavirus-google-china-offices-temporary-closing-virus-outbreak-risk.

The flu-like virus has killed over 130 people in China and has set-off alarm across the globe with companies closing stores, putting travel restrictions on employees and warning of a financial hit from slowing business in the world’s most populous country.

