Google pulls Hong Kong protester role-playing app



FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

October 10, 2019

By Elizabeth Culliford

LONDON (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s <GOOGL.O> Google has suspended a role-playing app associated with the Hong Kong protests due to a policy that prohibits developers capitalizing on ongoing conflicts, the company said on Thursday.

A Google spokesman said that “The Revolution Of Our Times” app, which lets users role-play as Hong Kong protesters, violated a long-standing policy “prohibiting developers from capitalizing on sensitive events, such as attempting to make money from serious ongoing conflicts or tragedies through a game”.

Google’s decision came during the same week as Apple removed the HKmap.live app, which crowdsources the locations of both police and protesters, from its app store. <nL2N26V038>

Four months of large and often violent pro-democracy protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong pose the biggest popular challenge to President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Nick Macfie)