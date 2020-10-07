Google poised to strike deal to pay French publishers for their news

October 7, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet unit Google is set to reach a deal to pay French publishers for their news used on its platform, the U.S. tech giant said on Wednesday.

“The Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale (APIG) and Google have been working together for a year on the remuneration of neighboring rights under the French law. These discussions have evolved positively in recent weeks,” Google said in a statement.

Pierre Louette, Groupe Les Echos CEO, who is negotiating for APIG, said: “The last few weeks have allowed us to clarify many points and confirm that Google accepts the principle of remuneration for our press titles.”

