Google parent Alphabet tops quarterly sales estimates



After the company announced it would extend its coronavirus work-from-home order until summer 2021, a Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake After the company announced it would extend its coronavirus work-from-home order until summer 2021, a Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 30, 2020

(Reuters) – Google parent Alphabet Inc <GOOGL.O> beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more advertisers tapped the world’s most used internet search engine to reach potential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue fell to $38.3 billion from $38.94 billion in the second quarter, compared to estimates of $37.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

