Google in talks with publishers to pay for premium news content: WSJ



A man walks past the brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google outside its office in Beijing, China, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter A man walks past the brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google outside its office in Beijing, China, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

February 14, 2020

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s <GOOG.O> Google is in talks with publishers on paying a licensing fee for content that would be packaged in a premium news product, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-in-talks-to-pay-publishers-for-content-in-premium-news-product-11581689169, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks are early, and it is unclear if agreements will be reached, according to the report. Most of the publishers in talks with Google are outside the United States, including in France and Europe, one of the people told the Journal.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)