Google delays return to office to Jan. 2022

August 31, 2021

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc-owned Google is extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through Jan. 10, 2022, the internet search giant’s top boss Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Tuesday, against the backdrop of rising Delta variant cases.

