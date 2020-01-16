GOODE Ski Technologies founder dead after plane crash in Utah neighborhood

OAN Newsroom

Witnesses have captured the harrowing aftermath of a small plane crash in Utah, where one man was killed on Wednesday. Reports said the plane came down in a neighborhood around 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The crash killed the pilot, who has been identified as 64-year-old David Goode.

One witness said he saw the plane flying around 300 feet off the ground before it veered down into a neighborhood and burst into flames.

“We don’t know what went wrong. He was observed flying north along Interstate 15. According to eyewitnesses, the plane banked left. The landing gear was down. The wing hit the top of one of these town homes, and then the plane came down into the parking lot.” – Sgt. Matthew Gwynn, Roy Police Department

The area is reportedly prone to aircraft accidents. A plane crashed near the same neighborhood in November and various small planes have made emergency landings on a nearby highway.

Goode was the founder and president of the Utah based GOODE Ski Technologies. Following the crash, the company released a statement.

“Through his numerous technological advancements in both water skiing and snow skiing, and financial support of countless events and athletes in both sports, Dave touched the lives of thousands of people by helping them, and the sports they love, push the limits of performance,” read the statement.

Goode is survived by his parents, his wife, and his four children. The crash is currently under investigation.