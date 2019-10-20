Golf: Thomas holds off Lee to win second CJ Cup title in three years



SEOUL (Reuters) – Inaugural champion Justin Thomas staved off a challenge by Danny Lee to claim his second CJ Cup title in three years with a two-shot victory over the Korean-born New Zealander at Nine Bridges on Sunday.

The overnight leaders were level for the first 13 holes before Thomas surged ahead with a birdie on the 14th, while Lee bogeyed the 15th and 16th to effectively drop out of contention.

Thomas eventually signed off with a five-under 67 for a winning total of 20-under 268, while Lee carded 69 to finish in second place to the American.

Hideki Matsuyama (65), Gary Woodland (66) and Cameron Smith (69) shared third place at 15-under.

A further three shots behind was Jordan Spieth, who returned 71, while fellow American Phil Mickelson finished with 68 to be joined by Australian Jason Day (71) at seven-under.

PGA Tour’s three-event Asian swing now moves to Japan where Tiger Woods will compete in the Zozo Championship before Shanghai hosts the World Golf Championships from Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Richard Pullin)