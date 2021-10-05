Golf-Rivals DeChambeau, Koepka to face off in The Match



FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 23, 2021 Team USA's Brooks Koepka and Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 23, 2021 Team USA's Brooks Koepka and Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) – Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will renew their fierce rivalry in Las Vegas next month, facing off in The Match, a 12-hole, head-to-head event at the Wynn Golf Course.

The major winners set aside their long-standing feud to help the United States triumph over Europe at the Ryder Cup last week after months of hostilities, even exchanging a hug at their team’s victory press conference.

But their Las Vegas showdown set for Nov. 26 – the day after Thanksgiving – could reignite competitive tensions between 2020 U.S. Open winner DeChambeau and four-time major winner Koepka, who are ranked seventh and ninth in the world respectively.

The 28-year-old DeChambeau won the most recent iteration of The Match, joining forces with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to defeat seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson in July.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)