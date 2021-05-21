Golf-Maple Leafs fan Conners puts business first as bed beckons



May 19, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Corey Conners hits out of a sand trap on the fifteenth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports May 19, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Corey Conners hits out of a sand trap on the fifteenth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2021

By Andrew Both

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) – Corey Conners has waited all his life to watch his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs meet their historic rivals in the National Hockey League playoffs, but the little matter of leading a major golf championship is getting in the way of his viewing pleasure.

The Leafs started their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night barely an hour after Conners wrapped up a superb five-under-par 67 in the opening round at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

But with a 5 a.m. alarm looming in order to rise for his early second-round tee time, the Canadian golfer indicated it would be business first as he plans to tuck in before the end of the hockey game.

“I have no chance of staying up till the end of the game,” Conners said. “I’ll be probably in bed before the third period starts. I’m excited to watch a bit of the game.”

The Leafs and Canadiens, once hockey’s greatest rivalry when they were Canada’s only NHL teams, have not met in a Stanley Cup playoff series in 42 years, last facing off against each other in the postseason long before the 29-year-old Conners was born.

Conners was speaking after producing a masterful display in brutal conditions, particularly over the final five holes that played into the teeth of the howling wind.

He swung with precision, flighting his ball magnificently, particularly on the par-four 18th, where he struck a three-hybrid from 215 yards that never deviated from the flag.

Although he missed the 15-foot birdie putt, a respectable closing par left him with a two-shot lead and enhanced his growing reputation as a player of the highest order.

Conners finished in the top 10 in the past two Masters.

“I have a lot of belief in myself, and I’ve been playing well for quite a while. I’m excited for the opportunity to play against the best players in the world and put my game to the test.”

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Peter Cooney)