Golf: Lashley leads wire-to-wire, wins by six shots in Detroit

June 30, 2019

(Reuters) – Nate Lashley completed a fairytale week with an emphatic six-stroke victory over fellow American Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday.

Lashley, the final player to get into the field after several late withdrawals, was never seriously challenged in the final round after starting the day with a six-shot advantage.

He carded a two-under-par 70 at Detroit Golf Club for his first PGA Tour victory in his 33rd career start.

Lashley led wire-to-wire and finished at 25-under 263, earning among other things a spot in next month’s British Open at Royal Portrush and next year’s Masters at Augusta National.

The 36-year-old enjoyed warm support from the large galleries after widespread reporting of the tragic event in his life 15 years ago, when his parents and girlfriend were killed in a light plane crash.

“I’m just really thankful I got into the tournament,” Lashley said in a greenside interview, choking back tears after hugging his sister and current girlfriend. “Last guy in the field, it’s a great feeling.

“Winning on the PGA Tour has always been a dream and getting that done today is a great accomplishment and I’m just really happy.

“Having my friends and family here, a lot of them flew in, I can’t ask for more and I’m ready to celebrate with them.”

Lashley described as “huge” the job security that comes with a two-year exemption he receives on the PGA Tour.

He made two bogeys on Sunday, double the number he had recorded in the first 54 holes, but never lost his poise.

Former U.S. amateur champion Redman (67) emerged from the pack to claim second place, sinking a four-foot par putt at the last to earn special temporary membership on tour, along with a British Open berth.

But the day belonged to Lashley who, with victory in the first PGA Tour event in the state of Michigan for a decade, joins elite company.

The most recent winner before Sunday was Tiger Woods.

“It still hasn’t hit me,” Lashley said of his performance. “It’s going to hit me at some point tonight.”

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)