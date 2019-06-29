Golf: Lashley bolts six shots clear after 54 holes in Detroit



Jun 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Nate Lashley walks the 4th hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) – Nate Lashley played with poise and precision beyond his experience, galloping to a six-stroke lead over fellow American J.T. Poston after the third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.

In his 33rd career start on the PGA Tour, Lashley appeared in supreme control as he compiled a nine-birdie, nine-under-par 63 at Detroit Golf Club.

At 23-under 193, he goes into Sunday’s final round with a commanding advantage over second-placed Poston, who lost ground on the leader despite shooting 66.

Another American, Cameron Tringale, moved into a third place with a 65 that left him seven adrift.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, eiting by Ian Chadband)