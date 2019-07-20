Golf: Korean duo An and Park on the rise at British Open



PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) – South Korea’s An Byeong-hun roared up the British Open leaderboard as he picked up three strokes by the halfway stage of his third round on Saturday.

With the leading pairs still to tee off on a pleasant day on the Antrim coast, An made headway as he got himself to five under, just three off the lead held jointly by Ireland’s Shane Lowry and American J.B. Holmes.

An, who carded a four-under 67 on Friday, gathered birdies at the second, fourth, fifth and eighth to jump 20 places up the leaderboard into a share of fifth before a bogey at the ninth undid some of his good work.

Fellow Korean Park Sang-hyun was also shifting on the day dubbed “moving day” at majors, reaching five under for the tournament after 12 holes on the Dunluce layout which was offering plenty of good scoring opportunities.

American Xander Schauffele, who challenged strongly at Carnoustie last year, was also putting himself in the mix as he picked up three strokes after eight holes to move to six under.

England’s Danny Willett was on four under for his round after 11 holes and five under for the tournament.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)