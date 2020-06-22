Golf: Koepka to be joined by brother Chase in Travelers field



FILE PHOTO: Jun 19, 2020; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Jun 19, 2020; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) – World number four Brooks Koepka will have a familiar face in the field at this week’s PGA Tour event in Cromwell, Connecticut as his younger brother Chase grabbed one of two qualifying spots that were up for grabs on Monday.

The younger Koepka, who was cheered on by his four-times major-winning brother, shot a five-under-par 67 at Ellington Ridge Country Club in Connecticut and then made it through a playoff to gain entry the Travelers Championship.

The tournament at TPC River Highlands, which has a stacked field featuring the top five golfers in the world rankings, is the PGA Tour’s third event back from a three-month COVID-19 break and will be closed to the general public.

The elder Koepka is coming off a seventh-place finish at last week’s RBC Heritage in South Carolina where he shot a six-under 65 in the final round to finish four shots back of winner Webb Simpson. He will play the opening two rounds this week with fellow Americans Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

