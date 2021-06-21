Golf-Ball stuck up tree ‘one-in-a-million break’ says Hughes



Jun 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Mackenzie Hughes looks at his ball stuck in the tree by the 11th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

By Andrew Both

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Reuters) – Mackenzie Hughes has played a lot of golf but says his ball that lodged in a tree during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday was a first.

Joint overnight leader Hughes was still in the hunt when he hooked his five-iron tee shot at the par-three 11th at Torrey Pines.

His ball bounced off a cart path and into the tee before nestling snugly on top of a branch among the foliage.

After officials helped Hughes identify the ball with the help of TV video, he took a penalty stroke, chipped on and two-putted for a double-bogey that pretty much ended his victory hopes.

“It’s like a one-in-a-million break,” the Canadian said after shooting six-over-par 77 to finish equal 15th, seven shots behind Spanish champion Jon Rahm.

“I’ve played golf my entire life, I’ve never had a ball stuck in a tree. For it to happen on the back nine of a U.S. Open…”

Hughes acknowledged that a poor shot led to his predicament, but wondered what might have been had the ball ended in a better spot.

“I hit a bad shot, but I was left of the green with lots of green to work with, and who knows what would have happened.

“Just a really bad break, and an unfortunate time to have it happen,” he said.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Robert Birsel)