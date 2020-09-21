Goldman Sachs names new co-chairs of global M&A: memo

September 21, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs <GS.N> has promoted investment bankers Michael Carr, Dusty Philip and Gilberto Pozzi to co-chairs of its global mergers and acquisitions franchise, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

The three, who previously co-headed global M&A, will work alongside two other existing co-chairs – Tim Ingrassia and Gene Sykes – to provide critical advisory work and drive execution on important M&A transactions.

Stephan Feldgoise and Mark Sorrell will replace them as Goldman’s new co-heads of global M&A, the memo said.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)