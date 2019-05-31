Goldman Sachs building digital wealth management tool: executive



FILE PHOTO: John Waldron, co-head of the Investment Banking Division, Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: John Waldron, co-head of the Investment Banking Division, Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Friday that the bank is building a digital wealth management tool to try to gain more Main Street clients.

“We are developing a digitally empowered mass affluent capability, that will leverage our Marcus platform and customer base,” said Waldron, speaking at a bank conference in New York. “We envision an advisor-led and digitally empowered offering tailored to clients across the spectrum of wealth.”

He did not give a timeline for the roll out of the product.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)