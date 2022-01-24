Goldman appoints Sarsfield to co-run asset management unit – Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Luke Sarsfield to co-head its $1.7 trillion asset-management business, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)