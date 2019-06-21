Goalkeepers at World Cup will not be booked for stepping off line in shootouts: IFAB



(Reuters) – Goalkeepers at the women’s World Cup will not be booked for stepping off the goalline during penalty shootouts after the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved FIFA’s request for a temporary dispensation from the rule.

“Both FIFA and the IFAB … believe that the requirement to caution an offending goalkeeper in Kicks from the Penalty Mark (KFPM) in matches with Video Assistant Referees is not necessary and risks unfairly distorting the KFPM if a goalkeeper is sent off,” soccer’s rule-making body said in a statement.

