GM’s self-driving car unit to offer driverless rides in Phoenix, Austin this year

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -General Motors’ self-driving technology unit Cruise aims to start offering driverless rides in Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, in 90 days, Cruise Chief Executive Kyle Vogt said on Monday.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Vogt also said Cruise aims to hit $1 billion in revenue by 2025.

In June, Cruise started charging for self-driving car rides in San Francisco, using a small number of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.

Vogt said its operations in Austin and Phoenix will initially be on a small-scale and “revenue-generating,” with a plan to scale up operations next year.

Cruise has obtained all the permits necessary for using the driverless cars for ride-hailing and delivery services in Phoenix, he said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Deepa Babington)