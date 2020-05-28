GM to increase North America vehicle production



FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is pictured at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is pictured at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

(Reuters) – General Motors <GM.N> said on Thursday it would start increasing vehicle production in North America from next week to meet rising demand.

Starting June 1 , three of the company’s crossover assembly plants in the United States and Canada will be operating two production shifts, and three U.S. assembly plants building mid-and full-size pickups will move from one to three-shift operations, GM said.

