GM reveals plans to produce flying vehicles

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2021

On Tuesday, General Motors unveiled plans to mass-produce flying vehicles. GM said a single-passenger flying Cadillac could become reality over the next few years.

“We are preparing for a world where advances in electric and autonomous technology make personal air travel possible,” Michael Simcoe, Vice President of Global Design at GM said.

The four-rotor vehicle would be able to take-off and land on rooftops, as well as develop in air speed of up to 55 miles per hour.

“The vertical take-off and landing drone, or Vertile, is GM’s first foray into aerial mobility,” Simcoe stated. “It is a concept designed for the moment when time is of essence and convenience is everything. You’ve been at the office and now you need to get to a meeting across town, the Vertile meets you on the roof and drops you at the Vertiport closest to your destination.”

GM is working on personal mobility drones! This is the Vertile concept. #CES2021 pic.twitter.com/SFTKvrahFH — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) January 12, 2021

GM plans to roll out 30 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2025.