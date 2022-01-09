GM recognizes California’s authority to set vehicle emissions rules



FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

January 9, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co on Sunday said it had agreed to recognize California’s authority to set vehicle emission standards under the Clean Air Act.

The move will make the Detroit automaker eligible for government fleet purchases by the state of California, GM said.

The automaker made the commitment to recognize California’s authority in a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom. GM said in the letter it is “committed to complying with California’s regulations.”

Soon after Joe Biden was elected president, GM in November 2020 reversed itself and no longer backed an effort by the then-Trump administration to bar California from setting its own emissions rules.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)