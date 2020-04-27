GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler target May 18 U.S. restart date: WSJ



FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) – General Motors Co <GM.N>, Ford Motor Co <F.N> and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV <FCAU.N> are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories after shutting down plants in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Executives from the companies in recent days tentatively settled on the timeline following talks with United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office, the Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. (https://on.wsj.com/3cNUYAk)

The head of the UAW union last week warned it was “too soon and too risky” to reopen auto plants and Michigan’s economy in early May, citing risks to workers.

The companies are working with the union on drawing up safety protocols for reducing exposure risk for workers, but haven’t finalized those terms yet, according to the WSJ report.

GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)