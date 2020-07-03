GM delivered 713,600 units in second quarter in China, down 5% year-on-year



July 3, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – General Motors Co’s <GM.N> vehicle sales in China fell at a slower pace of 5.3% between April and June compared with the same period last year, as the Detroit automaker’s China operations recover from coronavirus-induced lows.

GM, China’s second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 713,600 vehicles in the country in the second quarter this year, the company said in a statement, after it reported a 43% sales drop in the first quarter due to the pandemic.

