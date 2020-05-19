GM delays tentative restart for plant in Silao, Mexico to May 21



FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – General Motors Co signaled it has pushed back the tentative date for restarting operations at its auto assembly plant in the central Mexican city of Silao to May 21 from May 20, according to a message to workers seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Sharay Angulo)