GM Cruise to delay commercial deployment of self-driving cars beyond 2019



FILE PHOTO: A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco where it does most of its testing, in California, U.S., September 26, 2018. Picture taken on September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Heather Somerville FILE PHOTO: A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco where it does most of its testing, in California, U.S., September 26, 2018. Picture taken on September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Heather Somerville

July 24, 2019

(Reuters) – General Motors Co’s <GM.N> self-driving unit, Cruise, said on Wednesday it was delaying the commercial deployment of cars past 2019 as it requires more testing of the vehicles.

Cruise Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann said the company would expand testing in San Fransisco.

