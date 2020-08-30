Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million: Reuters tally

August 30, 2020

(Reuters) – Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, revealing steady growth in the pandemic as its epicentre shifts again.

India’s daily new case numbers have surpassed those of the United States and Brazil, the two countries worst hit by the pandemic, for more than three weeks.

Around the world, there have been more than 840,000 deaths, considered a lagging indicator given the two-week incubation period of the virus.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Frances Kerry and William Mallard)