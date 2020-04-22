Global air traffic could drop by up to 1.2 billion passengers: ICAO



April 22, 2020

MONTREAL (Reuters) – International air passenger traffic could drop by as many as 1.2 billion travelers, or two-thirds, by September 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on demand, the United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday in a statement, citing projections.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimates that international capacity could drop by as much as two-thirds from previous forecasts for the first three quarters of 2020.

Coronavirus has led to widespread flight cancellations and grounding of aircraft.

