‘Glide path’ possible for EU agreement on fisheries, says UK’s negotiator



FILE PHOTO: Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives to attend Brexit talks with EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir FILE PHOTO: Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives to attend Brexit talks with EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

October 7, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain could agree to a “glide path” towards a suitable end point for a future fisheries agreement with the European Union as long as it satisfied the country’s fishing communities, chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.

“Provided the end point is one that we wish to get to, there could be some glide path to get there. There are quite significant limits of what could be done there,” Frost told a parliamentary committee, adding the British side had indicated that some kind of transition could be possible.

“I don’t think we would wish to close an agreement that didn’t satisfy the reasonable expectations of UK fishermen.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout)