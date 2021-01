OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:53 AM PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

Following a turbulent week in Washington D.C. which saw a massive protest on Capitol Hill and various forms of biased backlash against the President, Big Tech’s bias against conservative voices is rearing its ugly head. One America News spoke with the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on the moves tech companies are taking to target the President and his supporters. Take a look.