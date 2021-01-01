Giuliani: President Trump should declassify more documents

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

Rudy Giuliani is urging the President to declassify government documents.

Giuliani made the statement on Friday while appearing as a guest on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. Giuliani alluded to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and the Russia probe while discussing the possible declassification effort.

The former mayor refuted claims that declassifying documents would pose a threat to national security.

“So far there have been a lot of declassifications,” Giuliani said. “Again I say, fascist tactics.”

In October, President Trump declassified documents related to the Russia investigation last year.