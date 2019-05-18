Giuliani: no one really respects Comey

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Sat. May 18, 2019

President Trump’s personal attorney is firing back at former FBI Director James Comey, for his recent comments on Attorney General William Barr.

On Twitter late Friday, Rudy Giuliani undermined Comey’s opinion, saying “no one really respects him, or wants to hear from him”.

Giuliani went on to slam Comey’s previous position at the FBI, saying he abused his power while violating DOJ ethics.

This comes, after Comey accused AG Barr of “sliming” the department, in regards to his handling of the Russia investigation.