Giuliani: I would testify in Senate impeachment trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT — Wednesday, January 1, 2020

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is saying he would be willing to testify in the Senate’s upcoming impeachment trial. Giuliani confirmed the news while speaking to reporters at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on New Year’s Eve.

He went on to say he would love to try the case because it would allow him to conduct demonstrations, give lectures and provide summations. At this time, Giuliani is not expected to be a part of the president’s impeachment defense team.

This came after Sen. Lindsey Graham invited Giuliani to come before the Senate to testify on what he found during his fact-finding mission to Ukraine with One America’s Chanel Rion. During a recent interview, Graham said he would be glad to talk with Giuliani so he can tell Congress what the attorney uncovered during his trip.

In recent weeks, Giuliani traveled to Europe, alongside the One America News investigative team, to gather documents and testimonies from top Ukrainian officials.

He has been putting together a report on Biden family corruption in Ukraine. He said Joe Biden used his title as Vice President to protect his son Hunter’s scheme to launder millions of dollars in dirty money from Ukraine into the U.S.

The Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin sometime in January.

