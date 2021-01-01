Giuliani: Dominion suit is act of intimidation by ‘hate-filled’ left

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:43 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

Rudy Giuliani criticized the $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion, calling it “another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left.”

On Monday, Dominion Voting Systems filed the suit in a federal D.C. court, accusing Giuliani of spreading false allegations of voter fraud. In a statement soon after, Giuliani said the cost of the the lawsuit is to “frighten people of faint heart.”

However, President Trump’s attorney took the suit in stride, saying it will allow him to investigate the company’s history, finances and practices fully.

“We get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent, and if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of,” Giuliani said. “But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So, let’s have a trial by combat.”

Nice move, Dominion — now you have to give @RudyGiuliani and anyone else you sue complete access to the actual machines used on 11/3 AND they have to be unwiped — still containing the results from that day. It's called discovery. Not a smart move. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 25, 2021

Giuliani said he will be filing a countersuit against Dominion for violating the Constitutional right to free speech and the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously.

For months, Giuliani has accused Dominion of swinging votes in favor of Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

DISCOVERY: A 68% ERROR rate found in votes PROVES intentional fraud! PA, AZ, GA, MI, and WI should agree to let us audit the Dominion machines. If they didn’t cheat, what are they afraid of? We MUST have an audit! Rudy Giuliani’s analysis HERE: https://t.co/Ri9Q1GJMzF pic.twitter.com/FpTtVfS7bg — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 21, 2020

“We believe from what we saw in Michigan that the machines have an inaccurate vote, that they’re programmed to give Biden somewhere between a 2% and 5% advantage,” Giuliani stated.

Dominion has been targeting allies of President Trump with legal action following the election. However, the company said it is still weighing whether to sue President Trump himself.