Giuliani: Biden-Ukraine ties should have been investigated a year ago

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT — Saturday, November 9, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is saying there’s much to uncover in the business dealings between the Biden family and Ukraine.

During a Friday interview, Giuliani claimed Hunter and Joe Biden’s ties with Ukraine should have been investigated at least a year ago. He claimed the corruption had been present for some time, but was not brought to light by federal agencies like the FBI because the bureau was also involved in the corruption.

The president’s attorney went on to say as part of the president’s legal team, they found that three members of the Obama National Security Council had asked Ukrainian prosecutors to get dirt on the Trump campaign.

“What you’re going to find out is that there was a lot dirty information — some nasty and some of it just plain false — that the Ukrainians were getting at the bidding of the Obama administration,” stated Giuliani.

The attorney has previously claimed the Democrat impeachment inquiry was made to keep this alleged “pay for play” under wraps.

Dems panicking that Bidens have been caught in four decade pay for play. If pursued it will extend high and wide. That’s why they are doing phony impeachment and trying to have me investigated and disbarred. I’ve got the evidence. Who has the guts to pursue big Dem crooks. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 31, 2019

This comes after two Republican senators asked the Secretary of State to release all documents related to Hunter Biden’s work for Ukrainian energy company Burisma. They sought to determine if it may have influenced the Obama administration to end a corruption investigation.