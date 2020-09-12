Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion – WSJ

September 12, 2020

(Reuters) – Gilead Sciences Inc is nearing a deal to buy biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc for more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for Immunomedics, which last month reported positive data from a late-stage study for its breast-cancer drug, could be announced Monday if not sooner, the Journal said.

Gilead and Immunomedics did not respond immediately to emailed requests from Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)