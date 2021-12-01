Giants bring back LHP Alex Wood on 2-year deal



FILE PHOTO: Oct 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the 2021 NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

December 1, 2021

The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday re-signed left-handed starting pitcher Alex Wood to a two-year deal.

The deal is worth a reported $25 million with another $2.5 million in incentives each year of the deal. Wood joined the Giants on a one-year, $3 million contract last January.

The announcement comes a day after the Giants signed Alex Cobb to a two-year contract worth $20 million. The Giants also brought back starter Anthony DeSclafani on a 3-year, $36 million deal last week.

Wood, 30, went 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 26 starts last season. He had a ratio of 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

Overall, Wood is 63-48 with a 3.50 ERA in 214 career games (164 starts) with the Atlanta Braves (2013-15), Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-18, 2020), Cincinnati Reds (2019) and Giants. Wood earned an All-Star appearance in 2017 with the Dodgers.

–Field Level Media