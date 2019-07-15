Giants 3B Longoria heads to IL with plantar fasciitis



Jul 13, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) reacts after striking out in the sixth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

July 15, 2019

Just as he was heating up, San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria wound up on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The 33-year-old is batting .241 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 83 games this season.

In nine games in July, Longoria hit safely in eight of them, batting .400 with six homers and 12 RBIs.

The three-time All-Star is in his second season with San Francisco after spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right-hander Ray Black was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old made one appearance for the Giants this season, allowing one run in one inning of relief in a 9-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 5.

–Field Level Media