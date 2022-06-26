Ghislaine Maxwell placed on suicide watch, but isn’t suicidal

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Sunday, June 26, 2022

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch, though she’s reportedly not even suicidal. A letter filed by Maxwell’s attorney warns they’ll formally move for an adjournment on Monday if Maxwell is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing.

“She is not suicidal,” said her lawyer Bobbi Sternheim. “A psychologist evaluated Ms. Maxwell and determined she is not.”

The British socialite was convicted for helping recruit and sexually abuse girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Each charge Maxwell faces carries a maximum prison term from five to 40 years in prison. Earlier this month, her attorneys wrote to the sentencing judge in a bid for leniency.

Don’t let the Roe V Wade protests distract you from the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell was just placed on suicide watch. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) June 26, 2022

She is due for sentencing in a Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday and attorney’s allege she hasn’t been able to properly prepare. If her conditions do not change and should she become sleep deprived and not have sufficient time to meet with her defense team, Sternheim said he would request that her hearing be postponed.

“Ms. Maxwell has already experienced hard time during detention under conditions far more onerous and punitive than any experienced by a typical pretrial detainee,” her attorney stated. “She is preparing to spend significantly more time behind bars. Her life has been ruined. Since Epstein’s death, her life has been threatened and death threats continue while she is incarcerated. It would be a travesty of Justice for her to face a sentence that would have been appropriate for Epstein.”

Officials said she was abruptly placed in solitary confinement and placed on suicide watch “without justification”.