Ghislaine Maxwell placed on suicide watch, but isn’t suicidal

In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, founder of the TerraMar Project, attends a press conference on the Issue of Oceans in Sustainable Development Goals, at United Nations headquarters. Despite his suicide, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will still be put on trial in a sense in the coming weeks by a proxy: his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The 59-year-old Maxwell is to go before a federal jury in Manhattan later this month on charges she groomed underage victims to have unwanted sex with Epstein. (United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP)

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Sunday, June 26, 2022

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch, though she’s reportedly not even suicidal. A letter filed by Maxwell’s attorney warns they’ll formally move for an adjournment on Monday if Maxwell is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing.

“She is not suicidal,” said her lawyer Bobbi Sternheim. “A psychologist evaluated Ms. Maxwell and determined she is not.”

The British socialite was convicted for helping recruit and sexually abuse girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Each charge Maxwell faces carries a maximum prison term from five to 40 years in prison. Earlier this month, her attorneys wrote to the sentencing judge in a bid for leniency.

She is due for sentencing in a Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday and attorney’s allege she hasn’t been able to properly prepare. If her conditions do not change and should she become sleep deprived and not have sufficient time to meet with her defense team, Sternheim said he would request that her hearing be postponed.

“Ms. Maxwell has already experienced hard time during detention under conditions far more onerous and punitive than any experienced by a typical pretrial detainee,” her attorney stated. “She is preparing to spend significantly more time behind bars. Her life has been ruined. Since Epstein’s death, her life has been threatened and death threats continue while she is incarcerated. It would be a travesty of Justice for her to face a sentence that would have been appropriate for Epstein.”

Officials said she was abruptly placed in solitary confinement and placed on suicide watch “without justification”.

