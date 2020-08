August 30, 2020

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana will reopen air borders to international travel as of September 1 after closing them in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a speech to the nation on Sunday.

Land and sea borders will remain closed, he said.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)