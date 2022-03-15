Germany’s Scholz urges immediate ceasefire in Ukraine



FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference after talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 9, 2022. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference after talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 9, 2022. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

March 15, 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday all diplomatic channels should be kept open in the Ukraine crisis to press for an immediate ceasefire.

“It is a question of using all the formats of dialogue and maintaining them … and of pressing for a ceasefire to come soon, so that it comes immediately,” he told reporters after meeting Jordan’s King Abdullah in Berlin.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)