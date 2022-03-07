Germany’s Scholz to attend security cabinet meeting on Monday



FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his visit at the German Army Operations Command in Schwielowsee, Germany March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his visit at the German Army Operations Command in Schwielowsee, Germany March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend a meeting of the security cabinet on Monday focused on the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said.

The cabinet will meet at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), said government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, who added that no news conference is planned for afterwards.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Paul Carrel)