Germany’s Metro AG says it approves departure of CEO Koch by year-end



FILE PHOTO: Olaf Koch, CEO of German wholesaler Metro AG poses for a picture before the company's annual shareholders meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay FILE PHOTO: Olaf Koch, CEO of German wholesaler Metro AG poses for a picture before the company's annual shareholders meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

August 23, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The supervisory boad of Metro AG <B4B.DE> on Sunday approved the decision by CEO Olaf Koch to quit the German retailer by the end of the year, the company said.

The group will start a structured process to look for a successor, it said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Frances Kerry)