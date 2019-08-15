Germany’s Merkel vows to increase defense spending after U.S. criticism

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:37 AM PT — Thursday, August 15, 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is vowing to increase military spending in response to U.S. plans to pull troops from her country. In a statement Wednesday, Merkel said she’s taking serious steps to meet Germany’s obligations to NATO and boost defense spending to two-percent of the GDP. She said Germany’s military budget will increase to 1.5-percent of the GDP by 2024 and would continue to rise.

Her comments come after U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell, along with President Trump, said the U.S. could move some troops from Germany to Poland. However, Merkel said the U.S. has a “good reason” to keep troops in her country.

“I believe that the stationing locations in Germany are also good locations for the American soldiers,” she stated. “A lot has been invested in this area, and in this respect, I believe that we will continue to warmly welcome these American soldiers in friendly discussions.”

Merkel also condemned the attempts by Mainland China to squash ongoing protests in Hong Kong, saying Beijing must respect the autonomy, freedom and civil liberties of Hong Kong.