Germany’s Merkel urges Libyan PM al-Sarraj to sign ceasefire



German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses reporters before a meeting with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (out of picture) in Berlin, Germany March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses reporters before a meeting with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (out of picture) in Berlin, Germany March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

March 12, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Thursday, a German government spokesman said in a statement, urging him to move quickly toward signing a ceasefire.

The phone call came days after Khalifa Haftar, military commander of the opposing side in Libya’s civil conflict, visited Merkel for talks in Berlin.

“They discussed the current political and military situation,” the statement read. “The chancellor stressed, as she did on Tuesday in her conversation with General Khalifa Haftar, the importance of signing the ceasefire that was recently agreed in Geneva by representatives of the conflict parties.”

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel)