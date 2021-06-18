Germany’s Merkel to meet U.S. Secretary of State in Berlin



FILE PHOTO: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Berlin on Wednesday, her spokesperson said.

Blinken will also meet Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and attend a Libya conference hosted by Germany and the United Nations, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Friday.

