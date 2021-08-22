Germany’s Merkel calls for Ukraine gas transit agreement



German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kyiv, Ukraine August 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Sunday for an agreement to extend gas transit through Ukraine.

“Gas should not be used as a geopolitical weapon,” she said after a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Kirsti Knolle in Kyiv; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by David Clarke)