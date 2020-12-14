Germany’s economy ministry expects rise in short-time work agreements



FILE PHOTO: A worker wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen assembly line after VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A worker wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen assembly line after VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of people working reduced hours under Germany’s Kurzarbeit scheme is expected to increase following a strict lockdown that will start on Wednesday, the economy ministry said on Monday.

A partial lockdown that has been in place since Nov. 2 had not yet negatively affected the labour market, it said in a statement.

However, a significant increase in applications for short-time work schemes indicated a rise in the number of people working reduced hours.

