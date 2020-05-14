Germany’s coronavirus infections rise by 933 cases to 172,239: RKI



Window cleaners work as the International airport presents additional COVID-19 safety measures, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Frankfurt, Germany, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski Window cleaners work as the International airport presents additional COVID-19 safety measures, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Frankfurt, Germany, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose 933 to stand at 172,239, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 89 to 7,723, the tally showed.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)